Datum (DAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $152,318.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $152,318.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00051731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.12 or 0.00636372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070182 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025140 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.