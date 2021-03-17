Dawson James Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Dawson James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Dawson James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CHEK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 187,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,336,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.42% of Check-Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

