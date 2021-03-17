DEAPcoin Trading Up 22.9% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $1.37 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.86 or 0.00651609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025498 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00034515 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.