Decentralized Machine Learning Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,410.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $196,875.51 and $4,410.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00632063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070287 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00024952 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034137 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

