Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 24th (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DBTX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Decibel Therapeutics had issued 7,062,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $127,116,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Decibel Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBTX shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Decibel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

