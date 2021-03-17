DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.52 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 97.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.82 or 0.00457824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00055073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.00148280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.49 or 0.00662858 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

