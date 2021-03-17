DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $3.28 on Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 9% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and $565,242.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for $3.28 or 0.00005550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.08 or 0.00457161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00062185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00141681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00055429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00080306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.78 or 0.00592075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,366 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.