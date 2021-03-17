Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:DDF opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.