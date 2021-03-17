Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Trading 10.3% Higher

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 104,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 117,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,815,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.