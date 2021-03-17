Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Trading 10.3% Higher

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 104,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 117,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.
Delcath Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCTH)
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.
