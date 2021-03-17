Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Delek US stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. 14,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,467,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 88,078 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

