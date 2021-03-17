Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €147.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €137.75 ($162.06).

ETR:DHER opened at €108.00 ($127.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €118.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.44. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €53.80 ($63.29) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

