Delphy One Day Trading Volume Tops $109,888.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $759,592.61 and approximately $109,888.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.88 or 0.00636050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070336 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00025164 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00033968 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

