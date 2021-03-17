DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -275.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

