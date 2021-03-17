DePay Price Hits $3.56 on Top Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00006052 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $210,103.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.79 or 0.00461826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00140557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.27 or 0.00608770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.