DerivaDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $276,901.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $162.25 million and $276,901.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $6.22 or 0.00010619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.70 or 0.00453754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00061694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00154386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00055557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00077758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.05 or 0.00572192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

