Dero (DERO) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Dero has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00004059 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $25.06 million and $364,693.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,172.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.06 or 0.03099538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.15 or 0.00348393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.09 or 0.00911058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.04 or 0.00402288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.68 or 0.00334081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00247003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021184 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.