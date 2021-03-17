Desire Hits Market Cap of $24,119.87 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Desire has traded up 107.1% against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $24,119.87 and $39,369.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,668.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.93 or 0.03105465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00351038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.78 or 0.00920048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00401016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.05 or 0.00334163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00246353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021254 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

