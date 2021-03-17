Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.65

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 26690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,241,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

