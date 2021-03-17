Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.78.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).
