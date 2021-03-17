Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

