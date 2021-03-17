Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.00

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 108117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

