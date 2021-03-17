Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.50

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.50 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

