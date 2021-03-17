Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Up 26.1% in February

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTCWY shares. Barclays raised Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DTCWY opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.