Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.02.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 251,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908,385. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 908,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 745,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 190.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 125,903 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

