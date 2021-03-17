Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $27.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.02.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 251,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,908,385. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,306,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

