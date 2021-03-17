DEX Price Tops $0.0276 on Major Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $405,151.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00631305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00024866 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034033 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.