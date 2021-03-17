DIA Price Hits $3.81 on Major Exchanges (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, DIA has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. One DIA token can currently be bought for $3.81 or 0.00006477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $107.81 million and approximately $87.37 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00457903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00061391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00151634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00078226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.82 or 0.00589113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

DIA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

