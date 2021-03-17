Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.39

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.39 and last traded at $169.42, with a volume of 311372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.65.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Diageo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Diageo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

