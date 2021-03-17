Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $169.37 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $170.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.