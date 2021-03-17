Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of Diageo worth $115,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 36.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $169.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $170.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.65.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

