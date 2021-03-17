Diamond S Shipping Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diamond S Shipping in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of NYSE DSSI opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

