Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Up 12.7%

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shot up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.55. 2,059,216 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 1,125,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

DSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Clarkson Capital increased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $316.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.