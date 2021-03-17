Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 3,545,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,295,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

