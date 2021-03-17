DIGG (DIGG) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, DIGG has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $32,630.17 or 0.56159600 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $46.31 million and approximately $842,915.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.11 or 0.00451119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00061498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00139096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00076841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00572781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

