Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.17. 121,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 163,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

The firm has a market cap of $609.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

In other Digimarc news, EVP Robert Chamness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $943,060 in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Digimarc by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Digimarc by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Digimarc by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

