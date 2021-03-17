Digital Gold Price Hits $53.55 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $724,550.68 and $368,218.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $53.55 or 0.00091458 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.70 or 0.00453754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00061694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00154386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00055557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00077758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.05 or 0.00572192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

