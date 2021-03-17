Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 785,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 66.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on DMS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DMS opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

