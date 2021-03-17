Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Digital Turbine worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

