DigitalBits Market Cap Achieves $72.39 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $72.39 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.25 or 0.00400692 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005521 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00032702 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.21 or 0.04842030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,405,983 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

