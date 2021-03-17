Digitalcoin Price Up 25.8% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $344,217.11 and $228.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,961.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.05 or 0.03159100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.55 or 0.00351177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.62 or 0.00924102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.05 or 0.00405533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.35 or 0.00337043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00250784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021289 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,119,746 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.