Digitex City (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00052487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.00640461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00033737 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex City Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.