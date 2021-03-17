Digitex (DGTX) Trading Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Digitex has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00637156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070390 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025109 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00034135 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.