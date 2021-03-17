Digiwage Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 49.9% against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $25,978.68 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digiwage Token Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.