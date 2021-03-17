Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 109% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $55,773.46 and approximately $15.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Digiwage token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digiwage Token Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.