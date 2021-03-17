DigixDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $182,653.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $37.12 million and $182,653.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $352.93 or 0.00606873 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.92 or 0.00646410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00024372 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025285 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 105,187 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

