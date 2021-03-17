DigixDAO Hits Market Cap of $37.12 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $352.93 or 0.00606873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $37.12 million and approximately $182,653.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.92 or 0.00646410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00024372 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025285 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 105,187 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.