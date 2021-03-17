Dimecoin Price Up 106% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 106% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $1,325.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006460 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004505 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.57 or 0.00208273 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

