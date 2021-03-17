Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,776 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 34,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of TripAdvisor worth $36,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.53.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

