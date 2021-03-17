Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,491 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.50% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $36,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of SHO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 70,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

