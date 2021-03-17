Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will report sales of $400.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diodes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.00 million. Diodes posted sales of $280.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Diodes will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diodes.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%.

Several research firms have commented on DIOD. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,116 shares of company stock valued at $14,257,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $84.90.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.