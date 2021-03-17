Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.36

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.36 and last traded at $85.35, with a volume of 15678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,116 shares of company stock valued at $14,257,878 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

