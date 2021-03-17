Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.36

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.36 and last traded at $85.35, with a volume of 15678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.78.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.
The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,116 shares of company stock valued at $14,257,878 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
